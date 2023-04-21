Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad short-notice fight at UFC 288

The mystery behind a new UFC 288 co-main event was finally solved on Thursday night when UFC President Dana White revealed that Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad will take that spot on the May 6 pay-per-view in a five-round welterweight matchup.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the bout being set for the UFC’s return to Newark, N.J., and what the stakes are for both men in the matchup. Additionally, topics include Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush officially moving to the co-main event spot of UFC 289 in June, other main event announcements from White on Thursday, the UFC sticking around the APEX for a bunch of cards over the next couple of months, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, what could be next for Shavkat Rakhmonov, a potential Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight, and more.

