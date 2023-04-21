UFC Vegas 71 weigh-in results: Priscila Cachoeira misses by 4 pounds

Priscila Cachoeira’s latest fight is in jeopardy.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 71, the flyweight competitor missed weight for the second time in her UFC career, coming in at 130 pounds — four pounds over the limit including a one-pound allowance for non-title fights — for her bout with Karine Silva, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Cachoeira previously missed weight by three pounds for a flyweight bout against Gillian Robertson at UFC 269 in December 2021.

It is not yet known if Cachoeira vs. Silva will proceed at a catchweight, and if so, what percentage of Cachoeira’s purse will be forfeited as penalty.

Heavyweight headliners Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich — No. 4 and No. 5 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — made weight without issue. Blaydes tipped the scales at 262.5 pounds, while Pavlovich was a touch lighter at 260.5 pounds.

See highlights of the main event weigh-ins below.

One other fighter missed weight, featherweight William Gomis. He was the last fighter to appear, arriving at the last second of the official weigh-in window and even after stripping down, he was still one pound over at 147. However, Gomis was given an extra hour to make weight and he successfully did so on a second attempt, coming in at 146 pounds. His bout with Francis Marshall (146) proceeds as scheduled.

Check out UFC Vegas 71 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sergei Pavlovich (260.5) vs. Curtis Blaydes (262.5)

Brad Tavares (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Jared Gordon (155.5)

Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs. Brogan Walker (126)

Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Ricky Glenn (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5)

Rani Yahya (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)

Karol Rosa (144.5) vs. Norma Dumont (145)

Mohammed Usman (239.5) vs. Junior Tafa (252)

Francis Marshall (146) vs. William Gomis (146)

Priscila Cachoeira (130)* vs. Karine Silva (126)

Brady Hiestand (136) vs. Batgerel Danaa (136)

*missed weight