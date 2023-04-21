UFC Vegas 71 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 71 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. Watch a live stream of the official morning weigh-ins, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 71 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 71 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Ricky Glenn (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5)

Rani Yahya (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)

Karol Rosa (144.5) vs. Norma Dumont (145)

Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa

Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva

Brady Hiestand vs. Batgerel Danaa