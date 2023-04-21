JMX vs. Bell Results: Misfits Boxing 6

MMA Fighting has JMX vs. Bell results for the Misfits Boxing 6 event at XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans on Friday evening.
In the main event, popular YouTuber JMX squares off against one-time NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell in a four-round contest. JMX is making his professional boxing debut. Bell lost a unanimous decision to former UFC fighter Uriah Hall in his only pro outing.
UFC and Bellator veteran Chris Avila faces internet personality Paul Bamba in the co-main event.
The event streams live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Check out the JMX vs. Le’Veon Bell results below.
Main Card
JMX vs. Le’Veon Bell
Chris Avila vs. Paul Bamba
Fangs vs. Alaena Vampira
Malcom Minikon vs. Jake the Viking
Walid Sharks vs. Ayye Pap
Chase DeMoor vs. Stevie Knight
Kimbo Slice Jr. vs. OJ Rosé
Uncle Pizza vs. YuddyGangTV
Preliminary Card
Jeremy Hill vs. Estivan Falcao
Sean Hemphill vs. TBA
