Bellator 294 Results: Carmouche vs. Bennett

MMA Fighting has Bellator 294 results for the Carmouche vs. Bennett event and more from Friday’s action at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In the main event, Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche defends her belt in a five-round battle against DeAnna Bennett. Carmouche scored the first defense of her title in December with a second-round submission of Juliana Velasquez. Bennett has won three consecutive fights over Alejandra Lara and Justine Kish.
Heavyweights Tim Johnson and Said Sowma collide in the co-main event.
Get the Bellator 294 results below.
Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett
Timothy Johnson vs. Said Sowma
Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann
Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno
Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo
Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting, 8:25 p.m. ET)
Ken Cross vs. Killys Mota
Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergey Bilostenniy
