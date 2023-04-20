 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘This is bulls***’: MMA pros react to Twitter’s mass removal of blue check marks

By Alexander K. Lee
Brian Kelleher
@brianboom135, Twitter

MMA fighters love to use Twitter, but they found out Thursday that their profiles are now missing a key accessory.

The global social media platform followed up on its promise to remove all legacy blue check marks from previously verified accounts on April 20, leaving the majority of the MMA community without one. Though the impact that this will have on the broader Twitter landscape remains to be seen, fighters were quick to offer their thoughts and reactions.

UFC bantamweight veteran Brian Kelleher humorously balked at the news, calling it “bulls***” and declaring himself “self verified.” His post was accompanied by a picture of himself with a new do-it-yourself blue check mark.

Others were more serious with their responses, like Kelvin Gastelum, who vowed to leave Twitter if the pay-to-play move extended beyond just being verified.

“If any social media platform that was given to me for free, is now telling me to to pay, I will delete it,” Gastelum wrote.

See more reactions from the MMA community below.

