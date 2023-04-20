UFC Vegas 72 poster released with new Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon headliner

Song Yadong and Ricky Simon may have to wait one more week to fight, but that postponement comes with a little more luster on their matchup.

The top-ranked bantamweights — Song is currently No. 12 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Simon No. 14 — compete in the main event of UFC Vegas 72 next Saturday, after previously being scheduled as the co-main event of UFC Vegas 71 this Saturday.

See the poster for the new main event booking below.

Song looks to fend off the hard-charging Simon after a cut stoppage loss to Cory Sandhagen in his most recent outing this past September. It was the first setback for Song after consecutive wins over Marlon Moraes, Julio Arce, and Casey Kenney.

Simon currently has his own streak going with five straight wins dating back to May 2020. He has finished his past two opponents, submitting Jack Shore and putting Raphael Assuncao via strikes.

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez