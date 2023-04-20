Between the Links: Holloway shines, UFC Vegas 71, Bellator doubleheader, Davis vs. Garcia

With so much going on in the combat sports world this weekend, as well as this past weekend with UFC Kansas City, the MMA Fighting crew decided to turn the programming of the show to you, the live viewers for a special Q&A edition of Between the Links.

This week, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and José Youngs take your questions about Max Holloway’s big win over Arnold Allen, this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 71 event headlined by Curtis Blaydes vs. Sergei Pavlovich and what the stakes could be, Bellator’s doubleheader this weekend with Bellator 294 headlined by Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett 2 on Friday, and Bellator 295 headlined by the bantamweight grand prix finale between Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix on Saturday, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia this Saturday in Las Vegas, and more.

