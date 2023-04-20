MMA Fighting has Bellator 294 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu.

In the main event, flyweight champ Liz Carmouche defends her belt against DeAnna Bennett. The fighters have to make the limit of 125 pounds for their title contest.

Heavyweights Tim Johnson and Said Sowma face off in the co-main event.

The Bellator 294 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Showtime)

Liz Carmouche (125) vs. DeAnna Bennett (126.2)*

Tim Johnson (262) vs. Said Sowma (239.2)

Arlene Blencowe (146) vs. Sara McMann (145.6)

Danny Sabatello (135.6) vs. Marcos Breno (136)

Levan Chokheli (169.6) vs. Michael Lombardo (170.8)

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on MMA Fighting)

Killys Mota (156) vs. Ken Cross (155.2)

Tyrell Fortune (259.6) vs. Sergey Bilostenniy (240)

Cris Lencioni (152.4)** vs. Blake Smith (146.4)**

Anthony Adams (185.6) vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov (185.4)

*Bennett missed weight for her flyweight title fight with Liz Carmouche. The bout will proceed as a catchweight with only Carmouche eligible to leave the cage with her belt. Should Carmouche lose, the title will be vacated

**missed weight