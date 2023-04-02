Jose Aldo unleashes profanity-laced tirade at Conor McGregor following Gamebred Boxing 4: ‘Conor is an ‘a******’

Jose Aldo boxed Jeremy Stephens to a majority draw at Saturday night’s Gamebred Boxing 4 in Milwaukee, and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor appear to have liked what he’d seen.

Shortly after the result was read, one which Aldo disagreed with, McGregor tweeted that “me and Aldo should box.” The Brazilian, who lost his UFC featherweight belt to McGregor in just 13 seconds back in 2015, issued a furious response at the post-fight press conference.

“Conor is an asshole,” Aldo said in his native Portuguese. “He only talks now because he has a fight booked, and does so to sell anything, not to actually fight. He’s a son of a bitch.”

Aldo said he will sit down with manager Ali Abdelaziz to discuss his options now, which include boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. exhibition match in Saudi Arabia and rematching Stephens under the Gamebred Boxing banner, he said.

“We’re thinking more about this match because we’ve been negotiating it for a long time, the Saudi Arabia one with Mayweather,” Aldo said. “Conor, tell him to suck a cane field of d*cks, this son of a b*tch.”

The man in charge for the Portuguese-English translations in the press conference did not translate Aldo’s words to McGregor, and the UFC veteran noticed it.

“And tell Conor fuck yourself again,” Aldo said in Portuguese. “We should have fought in the UFC and he never wanted, and now he’s talking shit nonstop.”

McGregor, who is expected to face Michael Chandler later this year after both coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, responded to Aldo’s comments on social media.

“Well, ok then,” McGregor wrote with a laugh. “Whatever lad, I was only trying to be nice. Who pissed in your açaí?”

He followed up with another tweet, this time aiming at Stephens.