 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Ross Levine brutally knocks Igor De Castaneda out cold on fight pit ramp at Karate Combat 38

By Mike Heck
/ new

Ross Levine made sure there was no controversy in his second meeting with Igor De Castaneda.

Levine and De Castaneda met in the main event of Karate Combat 38, which took place in Miami, and Levine delivered an absolutely lightning quick left hook that knocked De Castaneda out cold on the Karate Combat fight pit ramp.

Watch the video of the stunning knockout below.

Levine improved to 4-0 in the promotion, and retained his Karate Combat middleweight title in the process. “Turbo,” a teammate of UFC fighters Calvin Kattar and Rob Font, had stopped De Castaneda via TKO in their first matchup, but there was a bit of controversy surrounding the finishing spin kick that was argued to be against a grounded opponent — although it was ruled a clean finish for Levine. This time, he left no doubts with as clean of a one-punch knockout as you’ll ever see.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting