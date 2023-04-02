Fight Circus 6 highlights: Bob Sapp, Rampage Jackson win wild siamese boxing match; fighter wins 2 vs. 1 bout with powerbombs

While Saturday featured several combat sports events, none were wilder on paper than the latest offering from Fight Circus, which delivered in many ways.

Fight Circus 6 took place Saturday night on FITE, and in the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson teamed up with fellow PRIDE veteran Bob Sapp for a siamese boxing match against promoter Jon Nutt and his partner Woody. The fight went off the rails quickly, as expected.

and the main event, Rampage Jackson makes his return to combat sports in a “Siamese Boxing” match. his teammate is Bob Sapp, and the opponent with the grey hair is the announcer/host that has been working all night. pic.twitter.com/hHmDYnkILJ — UNCIE (@BKSpiderMMA) April 2, 2023

“Rampage” and Sapp landed a knockdown in the first that sent a competitor through the ropes.

If you have Fite+ instead of watching WrestleMania you could watch Bob Sapp & Rampage Jackson knock out 2 white guys in a 2v2 boxing match in which they wear the same shirt together pic.twitter.com/HyBf2SMj4r — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2023

In the second round, things got even crazier. As the referees tried to separate Jackson and Sapp from their opponents, both fighters landed punches on some of the officials. One referee took exception, shooting a single-leg takedown on Jackson while the longtime MMA fighter threw some punches back. It was, indeed, pandemonium.

Ref caught some punches from Rampage and retaliated, causing all hell to break loose. Amazing pic.twitter.com/3Aws7XyctB — UNCIE (@BKSpiderMMA) April 2, 2023

In the end, Jackson and Sapp got the victory via third-round TKO.

Earlier in the night, a round of “Musical Chairs of Doom” was played, and all of the competitors found themselves in certain matchups based on where they placed in the competition.

For instance, the third and fourth place participants competed in a 2 vs. 1 “MMA-symetrical” fight against Walter John Veale. The bout only lasted mere seconds, as Veale power-bombed both of his opponents, and the fight was stopped — a perfect salute to WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Check out complete Fight Circus 6 results here.