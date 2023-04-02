Watch Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis full fight video highlights from the Jones Jr. vs. Pettis clash in the main event at Gamebred Boxing 4 on Saturday night, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

Jones Jr. vs. Pettis took place April 1 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc. Roy Jones Jr. (66-10) and Anthony Pettis (1-0) faced off in the anticipated main event clash. The fight aired live on UFC Fight Pass, PPV.com, and other outlets.

Catch the video highlights below.

Anthony Showtime Pettis gets the decision victory over Roy Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/sT6yOXPyJq — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

ACTION PACKED! Both Jones Jr. & Pettis are looking good going into the 8th round pic.twitter.com/HtcdZQDQYE — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Round 6 is on the way! pic.twitter.com/W5EZE6PQOZ — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Roy Jones Jr connects with the hook at the end of the round. #GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/BiWLo1bOjw — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Roy Jones Jr. found the fountain of youth with this uppercut!#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/IgBhkdNUXR — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Anthony Pettis the more aggressive fighter in round 1.#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/e5nxv5CFb1 — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Your official introductions!! Nothing left to do but throw down!#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/acdlDRMMiW — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 2, 2023

Soak it in, fight fans. One of the greatest to ever do it. Give us one more main event, RJJ!!#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/3XbcLkWKRu — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 2, 2023

The kid's a legend in Wisconsin. It's main event time!!#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/uBn3JNXbge — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 2, 2023

For more on Jones Jr. vs. Pettis, check out the live blog below.

Round 1: Anthony Pettis out first to a big pop from his home crowd. Roy Jones Jr. out second as he walks to the ring for, what he says will be, the final time. They touch gloves and we’re off with the main event. Pettis coming up short with his first few punches as Jones lands a quick jab. Pettis moving forward pumping the jab, Jones lands a jab, then a sweeping hook. Jones puts his back to the ropes, Pettis goes to the body and up top, Jones comes up short with a jab. Jones with a sneaky jab to the midsection of Pettis. Final minute and Jones comes up short with a combo. Not a ton of strikes landed, but it’s more so because of a shared patient approach. Pettis goes to the body, lands a nice left up top. Good feint from Jones, Pettis lands as the bell rings.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 for Pettis

Round 2: Second round underway and Jones comes out with a pretty jab with his guard high. Another stiff jab from Jones, Pettis throws a few punches, all blocked from Jones, who scores with a pair of jabs. Pettis lands to the mitts of Jones, another jab by the boxing legend. Pettis digs to the body for the cleanest land of the round. Another jab from Jones, and Pettis wisely goes back to the body, and again. Combo to the body from Pettis, and a jab to the midsection as well. Jones lands a jab and smiles at Pettis. Nice body shot from the former UFC and WEC champ, Jones lands at the end, but is likely down two rounds after the nice body work from Pettis.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9, 20-18 overall for Pettis

Round 3: If Pettis can keep landing to the body, he’ll be in great shape because the shots up top aren’t getting through the guard of Jones. Left hook from Jones, and a jab to the body. Pettis lands his best shot up top with a left hook. Jones smirks back and lands that quick jab. Nice, slick right hand from Jones, and a nice left from Jones as well. Pettis tries to open up, Jones goes to the body. Nice uppercut from Jones lands clean and the 54-year-old is loosening up. Final seconds of the round and Jones has Pettis guessing. Pettis goes to the body as the bell rings.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 Jones, 29-28 overall for Pettis

Round 4: Pettis getting more active with the jab to start the fourth, but he’s still not getting through the tight guard of Jones. Pettis jabs to the body, blocked by Jones, and Pettis ties up. Long jab from Jones, who is working the feint game very well. Another hard jab from Jones, and another, before landing a one-two combination. Another combination from Jones and the tide is changing a bit, it appears. They tie up and separate, Jones with a counter body shot. Pettis darts in, grazes Jones with a right hand. Jones with a nice left hook at the bell. Close round, but Jones may have tied it up.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 for Jones, 38-38 overall

Round 5: Pettis needs to get some of his early momentum back as this has been a tale of two fights so far. Jones gets that jab working again, and a nice right hook. Another jab from Jones, left hand behind it, Pettis counters to the body. Right hand from Pettis is answered with a nasty left to the body from Jones. They tie up against the ropes, referee stops that and warns Pettis about a possible headbutt. Jones takes a deep breath and lands a left hand. Nice jab, and hook to the body from Jones. Pettis throws a overhand right, but eats a combination. Left hook and then a jab from Jones. Pettis darts in, steps off and lands a left hook. Jones gets a hook of his own in as the bell sounds. Very close round.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9, 48-47 for Jones overall

Round 6: Final round underway in a closely contested battle. Pettis needs this round, in my humble opinion, and Jones lands a nice hook. Jones goes to the body, Pettis counters with a left hook to the head. Pettis trying a double jab, didn’t get through. Jones putting his hands down a bit trying to get Pettis to make a mistake, but Pettis lands to the body. Nice combination attempt up top from Pettis, Jones lands a right. Pettis jabbing away, then lands a right, Jones answers with a left. Final seconds and Pettis comes up a bit short, Jones lands a jab, and a counter left hook, and that’s it. We’ll see how the judges score it, but I lean Jones in the final frame.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9, and the fight 58-56 overall

Round 7: Sorry, apparently this is an eight round fight. Bonus! Jones getting his jab off once again and finding success. Pettis sneaks in a right hand up top during an exchange. Pettis lands another right hand up top, then to the body. Quick jab from Jones grazes the nose of Pettis. Jones feeling himself a little bit as he may be pulling away with his jab, defense, and movement. Pettis jumps in with a left, Jones answers with a beautiful counter and smiles back to the corner.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9, and the fight 68-65 for Jones

Round 8: Pettis may be down, but he’s holding his own out there and has been certainly competitive. Jones lands a looping left hook and a nice jab. Pettis throws a right, pushes Jones back, Pettis goes to the body, and Jones lands a crafty left hand while rolling away. Another left from Jones, although he was a little off-balanced. Big right hand from Jones finds the mark, left hook lands from Jones as well. Pettis swinging at air, Jones landing another left. Pettis moves forward, Jones goes to the body. Nice combination from Jones and they tie up. Final 25 seconds and Jones lands a big left hook to the midsection of Pettis, and another stiff jab. Right jab from Jones, and Pettis emptying the tank for the final 10 seconds, and that’s it — for real, this time. Jones should take it.

MMAFighting scores it 10-9, and the fight 78-74 overall for Jones