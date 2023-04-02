Pros react to Anthony Pettis edging out win over legend Roy Jones Jr. at Gamebred Boxing 4

Anthony Pettis defeated a boxing legend.

The former WEC and UFC lightweight champion edged out a majority decision win over 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night in the main event of Gamebred Boxing 4, which took place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After eight competitive rounds, Pettis claimed two 77-75 and 78-74 scorecards in his favor, while one judge saw the contest a 76-76 draw.

While not everyone may have agreed with the decision — MMA Fighting scored the bout 78-74 Jones — it still gave Pettis a win over a bonafide Hall of Famer in his professional boxing debut. Check out how the MMA world reacted to Pettis vs. Jones Jr. below.

Man, Roy Jones Jr still has some speed at his age. #GamebredBoxing4 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) April 2, 2023

These guys got the body of default fighters in a video game #gamebredboxing — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) April 2, 2023

Roy Jones 1 of my favorite boxers all-time @Gamebredboxing #GamebredBoxing4 — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) April 2, 2023

Imo these guys didn’t look like there were trying to knock each other out tonight in most of the fights. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 2, 2023

Congrats to Pettis. Roy Jones Jr a legend #GamebredBoxing4 — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) April 2, 2023