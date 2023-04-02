 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pros react to Anthony Pettis edging out win over legend Roy Jones Jr. at Gamebred Boxing 4

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Anthony Pettis defeated a boxing legend.

The former WEC and UFC lightweight champion edged out a majority decision win over 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night in the main event of Gamebred Boxing 4, which took place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After eight competitive rounds, Pettis claimed two 77-75 and 78-74 scorecards in his favor, while one judge saw the contest a 76-76 draw.

While not everyone may have agreed with the decision — MMA Fighting scored the bout 78-74 Jones — it still gave Pettis a win over a bonafide Hall of Famer in his professional boxing debut. Check out how the MMA world reacted to Pettis vs. Jones Jr. below.

