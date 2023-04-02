‘Me and Aldo should box’: Conor McGregor, other pros react to Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens at Gamebred Boxing 4

Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens brought the thunder for their boxing rematch.
The two UFC veterans collided on the main card of Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event, which took place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After six back-and-forth, action-packed rounds, Aldo vs. Stephens ended in a majority draw, with one judge scoring the bout 58-56 for Aldo, and two judges agreeing on 57-57 scores.
Aldo and Stephens previously met in July 2018 at UFC on FOX 30, where Aldo stopped Stephens with a brutal first-round knockout via body shot.
Check out how the pros reacted to the boxing rematch between Aldo and Stephens, including one very intriguing response from former Aldo rival Conor McGregor.
Well Done to @LiLHeathenMMA and @josealdojunior Great fight!— michael (@bisping) April 2, 2023
Me and Aldo should box— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023
I would say it’s 1 to 1 after two rounds, Jeremy Stevens versus Josée, Aldo gamebread boxing— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 2, 2023
Jose Aldo #GamebredBoxing4— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 2, 2023
Man idk that was a close one I got aldo— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 2, 2023
Same— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 2, 2023
Aldo vs. McGregor 2? pic.twitter.com/MulUMY9oQ8— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 2, 2023
Let’s make it happen— BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) April 2, 2023
