Brendan Loughnane, Rob Wilkinson pick up dominant victories at PFL 1

2022 PFL champions Brendan Loughnane and Rob Wilkinson were victorious in the first PFL card of the year.

Professional Fighters League kicked off the 2023 regular season with featherweights and light heavyweights competing Saturday night in Las Vegas, and Loughnane’s leg kicks were too much for former UFC title contender Marlon Moraes in the main event.

Moraes entered the bout on a five-fight losing skid, all by knockout, but appeared comfortable on the feet in the opening round. The tide began to turn when Loughnane’s kicks started to damage his right leg.

Moraes still decided to return to round two despite a possible injury and rushed forward like a maniac, throwing punches and kicks for a hail mary knockout, but Loughnane eventually landed another brutal leg kick that dropped Moraes one final time.

Wilkinson, the light heavyweight champion in the PFL with four straight knockouts in the last calendar year, took on former UFC title contender Thiago Santos in the co-main event and wanted no part of “Marreta’s” striking, using well-timed takedowns over three rounds to stop Santos’ momentum on the feet and control the action to earn a decision victory.

Also in the light heavyweight class, former Bellator fighter Will Fleury edged UFC veteran Krzysztof Jotko via split decision in a close contest. Movlid Khaybulaev and Bubba Jenkins displayed highly effective offensive wrestling to dominate Ryoji Kudo and Chris Wade, respectively, to earn three points in the featherweight standings.

The preliminary portion of the card featured five other regular season bouts, and light heavyweights Marthin Hamlet and Josh Silveira made short work of their opponents with first-round submissions to score six points each and lead the 205-pound race. Alejandro Flores, Gabriel Braga and Ty Flores won decisions to pocket three points each in their respective weight classes.

