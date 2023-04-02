Darren Till anticipates boxing next: ‘I would just run over’ Logan Paul and Tommy Fury

Darren Till knew he would have options after asking for and then receiving his UFC release.

According to the one-time UFC title challenger, he has already had talks with several MMA promotions but he still looks at a boxing crossover as the most likely next move for his career. That being said, if an offer comes across his table that is so ridiculous he just can’t pass up the money, then Till will probably change his mind.

“The thing for me is probably going to be boxing,” Till told his sponsor at Neue Online Casinos. “I’m probably going to end up boxing. That’s probably what I’ll end up doing. I’ve left on good terms with the UFC. It’s probably a bit of disrespect to go to another MMA organization when I said to them I want to do this and that, but at the same time, let’s say PFL, which have already approached me by the way, Bellator come along with an offer I can’t refuse, then I have to take it.

“PFL have already been knocking on the door with a really big offer so I would be silly to turn it down, but I’ve said come back with something more. We’ll see but there’s definitely offers on the table from everywhere. As I said, there’s offers on the table, ONE, stuff like that. I’m a free agent. I’m free and open to the world. Show me the money.”

If boxing is next for Till, he has interest in whoever is paying him the most money, but he’s also already been endlessly tagged in a potential matchup against Logan Paul, who has previously battled fellow social influencer KSI and also took part in an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather.

Right now, Paul is focused on his professional wrestling career in the WWE, where he performed at WrestleMania 39 in a match against Seth Rollins this past Saturday.

“If that fight comes about, I’ve got my team speaking for me, he’s got his team, it’s a big money fight,” Till said of Paul. “The guy, he’s a boxer whatever, I do feel I would just run over him. We’ll see. Maybe it will happen at some point in the future.

“If I’m going to come into boxing, I am going to be running over these guys. Running over them.”

As much confidence as he has in a possible boxing match against Paul in the future, Till can’t say for certain if that fight will ever happen, because he knows the 27-year-old Ohio native has a lot on his plate these days.

“He seems to do a lot, wrestling, boxing, WWE. He’s a showman,” Till said. “Making a lot of money. I know he’s got that Prime drink and that seems to be doing really well. I’m one of these guys, if I see a guy making money, I’m always happy for them. I’m not a hater. If it makes money, it makes sense. That’s my motto.”

Another potential matchup for Till could be a showdown against Tommy Fury, who just recently dispatched Jake Paul in a split decision for the highest-profile win of his career. Fury, 23, could face Paul in an immediate rematch, but Till likes his chances if he ever gets to face the younger brother of heavyweight king Tyson Fury.

“One-hundred percent, as I told you, if I’m going to be boxing, I’ll be running over these guys, Tommy included,” Till said. “We’ll see. He made a lot of money [fighting Jake Paul], I don’t know what he’s up to now. He’s chilling, I know he just had a baby. We’ll see.”

Till teased that he’ll have some sort of announcement regarding his career in the next few weeks but he’s still taking calls and looking for the best possible offer as he looks for his next move outside the UFC.

“Let’s see what happens,” Till said. “Show me the money!”