No Bets Barred: Will Sergei Pavlovich or Curtis Blaydes earn a heavyweight title shot at UFC Vegas 71?

By Jed Meshew and connerburks
The UFC keeps right on rolling this Saturday with a return to the APEX, headlined by a probable heavyweight title eliminator between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes, so the No Bets Barred boys are back to break down their best bets.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew begin the show by recapping UFC Kansas City before diving into their bets for UFC Vegas 71. Conor spreads his bets out this week, with a number of singles and a few parlays, while Jed continues to enjoy the chaos of Heavyweight Overs, plus the ChatGPT Bet of the Week. Then, before closing shop, the boys also take a shallow dive into this weekend’s Bellator double header, including a Wolfpack Wager, and a few plays on the highly anticipated Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match.

Tune in for Episode 42 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

