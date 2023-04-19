Paulo Costa calls for Jan Blachowicz fight at UFC 288; Blachowicz responds

Paulo Costa called for a fight with Jan Blachowicz at the upcoming UFC 288 event, and Blachowicz has responded with his side of the story.

With UFC 288 losing its scheduled co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, UFC President Dana White said the promotion was still working on a new co-main event for the May 6 card in Newark, N.J.

Costa called out Blachowicz for the card at 205 pounds in a tweet on Wednesday.

May 6 ppv event is in trouble. Jan blachowicz vs Costa could be the salvation. I go up 205 on all juice . Let me know @ufc — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 19, 2023

Fat Paulo is ready — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 19, 2023

Hours later, the former UFC light heavyweight champion reacted to the callout, stating that he was offered a fight with Costa “a few days ago,” and accepted. However, Blachowicz says that Costa turned it down.

So a few days ago @BorrachinhaMMA got offered to fight me.



I’ve said YES, he said – NO. The fight is OFF. How much juice does he need? 1 bottle of wine is enough to knock out this guy. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 19, 2023

“I’ve said yes, he said no,” Blachowicz said. “The fight is off. How much juice does he need? One bottle of wine is enough to knock out this guy.”

Costa hasn’t responded just yet to Blachowicz’s alleged declining of the matchup, but “Borrachina” did say he still wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev in October.