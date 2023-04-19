 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paulo Costa calls for Jan Blachowicz fight at UFC 288; Blachowicz responds

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA: AUG 20 UFC 278 Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Paulo Costa called for a fight with Jan Blachowicz at the upcoming UFC 288 event, and Blachowicz has responded with his side of the story.

With UFC 288 losing its scheduled co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, UFC President Dana White said the promotion was still working on a new co-main event for the May 6 card in Newark, N.J.

Costa called out Blachowicz for the card at 205 pounds in a tweet on Wednesday.

Hours later, the former UFC light heavyweight champion reacted to the callout, stating that he was offered a fight with Costa “a few days ago,” and accepted. However, Blachowicz says that Costa turned it down.

“I’ve said yes, he said no,” Blachowicz said. “The fight is off. How much juice does he need? One bottle of wine is enough to knock out this guy.”

Costa hasn’t responded just yet to Blachowicz’s alleged declining of the matchup, but “Borrachina” did say he still wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev in October.

