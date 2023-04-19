 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Demetrious Johnson in-studio, Brandon Royval, Leonard Ellerbe, and John Hennigan

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show as I answer all your questions on the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Ex-WWE star John Hennigan, aka John Morrison, discusses his brutal knockout of Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash 2, his callout of KSI, and more.

2:40 p.m.: Brandon Royval looks back at his big win over Matheus Nicolau at UFC Kansas City and discusses what’s next for his rise up the flyweight division.

3 p.m.: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe previews Saturday’s blockbuster boxing showdown between Tank Davis and Ryan Garica.

3:15 p.m.: ONE Championship kingpin Demetrious Johnson joins us in-studio to look ahead to his May 5 trilogy fight against Adriano Moraes and more.

4:15 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting