The MMA Hour with Demetrious Johnson in-studio, Brandon Royval, Leonard Ellerbe, and John Hennigan

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show as I answer all your questions on the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Ex-WWE star John Hennigan, aka John Morrison, discusses his brutal knockout of Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash 2, his callout of KSI, and more.

2:40 p.m.: Brandon Royval looks back at his big win over Matheus Nicolau at UFC Kansas City and discusses what’s next for his rise up the flyweight division.

3 p.m.: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe previews Saturday’s blockbuster boxing showdown between Tank Davis and Ryan Garica.

3:15 p.m.: ONE Championship kingpin Demetrious Johnson joins us in-studio to look ahead to his May 5 trilogy fight against Adriano Moraes and more.

4:15 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

