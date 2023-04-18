Invicta FC 53 to feature first all-women commentary team

Invicta FC will make history in the broadcast booth at their May event in Denver.

The promotion announced on Tuesday that Invicta FC 53 will become the first major MMA event to feature an all-women commentary team. Former fighters Julie Kedzie and Megan Anderson will provide color commentary, while Aly Trost Martin will be the play-by-play voice for the event, which takes place May 3 at Reelworks Denver and will air on AXS TV and the Invicta FC YouTube channel.

Trost Martin has served as the lead play-by-play commentator for MLS’ Sporting Kansas City franchise, along with her roles as in-cage interviewer and backstage analyst for Invicta. She joins Kedzie, who has been a part of the Invicta broadcast team for over a decade, and Anderson, a one-time UFC title challenger that has been providing color commentary for the promotion since 2018.

Invicta FC 53 will be headlined by an atomweight title fight between Jillian DeCoursey and Rayanne dos Santos.