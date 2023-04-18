Heck of a Morning: Should UFC pivot to Beneil Dariush vs. Dustin Poirier after Charles Oliveira scratch from UFC 288?

With Charles Oliveira being scratched from his matchup with Beneil Dariush at UFC 288, is it too risky for the UFC to push that matchup back to UFC 289 on June 10 with Oliveira’s injury, or should they pivot to a new fight between Dariush and Dustin Poirier instead?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck makes the case as to why the UFC should do whatever they can do have Poirier step in to face Dariush in June, and how this division is looking right now with plans to have Islam Makahchev defend his title in October. Additionally, listener topics include Max Holloway’s win over Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC Kansas City, the stakes in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 71 main event between Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich, Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon being moved to the UFC Vegas 72 headliner, the UFC 290 fight card as it stands, and more.

