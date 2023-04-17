UFC Kansas City medical suspensions: Three fighters will be out longest after knockout losses

Billy Quarantillo and Matheus Nicolau received the longest medical suspensions after suffering knockout losses at UFC Kansas City.

Featherweight Quarantillo and flyweight Nicolau were stopped by brutal knees in their respective fights against Edson Barboza and Brandon Royval. As a result, they each received 60-day medical suspensions, according to the Missouri Office of Athletics, which regulated this past Saturday’s event and released the suspensions on its website.

Details on the fighters’ suspensions were not disclosed due to medical privacy laws.

UFC Kansas City took place this past Saturday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., and aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Here is the full list of UFC Kansas City supensions:

Max Holloway: suspended 30 days

Arnold Allen: suspended 30 days

Billy Quarantillo: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact

Tanner Boser: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Clay Guida: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Matheus Nicolau: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact

Zak Cummings: suspended 30 days

Ed Herman: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact

Piera Rodriguez: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Lando Vannata: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Bruna Brasil: suspended 30 days

Gaston Bolanos: suspended 30 days

Aaron Phillips: suspended 30 days