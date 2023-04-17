Ex-UFC fighter Karl Roberson arrested, charged in connection to jewelry robbery

Ex-UFC fighter Karl Roberson has been charged in connection to a robbery in New Jersey where police say over $200,000 of jewelry and valuables were stolen.

The Howell Township Police Department announced the arrests in a press release with lead detective, Detective Ryan Jackson confirming Roberson’s identity to MMA Fighting on Monday. Roberson was arrested and later released on bail.

“Yes, it would be the same person, Mr. Roberson. I’m familiar with his UFC career,” Jackson said. “It is definitely the UFC fighter, I’m well aware of that.

“I’m aware that he’s been released. He was lodged at our county jail for two to three weeks, I’m not sure the timeframe, since then he has been released.”

According to the initial press release, Roberson, 32, was one of two men arrested following an investigation into a residential burglary where the suspects allegedly pried open a rear door and once inside, made their way to the master bedroom where they allegedly located and stole over $200,000 in exotic jewelry and valuables. The suspects were captured on home security surveillance cameras both inside and outside the home.

The suspects were wearing masks at the time of the robbery with the homeowner offering a reward for information that could lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the culprits.

Roberson and Dathan Thompson, 32, were later identified as the prime suspects by Detective Jackson and Detective Anthony Romano “utilizing advance training in technical applications and analysis of cellular data to develop multiple suspects.” As the investigation continued, the suspects in the case were identified with arrest and search warrants being issued.

Roberson was arrested during a traffic stop in Neptune, N.J. after his vehicle was identified during the investigation in connection with the robbery. A search of the vehicle revealed a defaced 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, several packages of suspected “crack cocaine,” marijuana and items related to the burglary.

Roberson was taken into custody and charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of controlled dangerous substance and several weapons offenses.

Thompson was arrested at his home without incident and later charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Burglary charges are considered a second or third degree felony in New Jersey, depending on the severity of the crime, and carry a potential term of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Roberson spent the better part of five years with the UFC after he joined the promotion following a win over Ryan Spann on the Contender Series. He ultimately put together a 4-6 record in the UFC and he exited the promotion in July 2022 following a fourth consecutive loss in the octagon.