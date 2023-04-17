The Korean Zombie responds to Max Holloway challenge: ‘Anytime, anywhere’

“The Korean Zombie” and Max Holloway could be meeting on fight night soon.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Chan Sung Jung responded to Holloway making a respectful callout of him following Holloway’s win over Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC Kansas City this past weekend.

Jung is all in, saying in a video clip, “Holloway! If you want to fight me, anytime anywhere! Let’s go, brother!”

See Jung’s post below.

Jung has been on the shelf dealing with injuries since a TKO loss to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 in April 2022. The 36-year-old has spoken about the possibility of retirement, with a goal of competing one last time in his native South Korea.

On Saturday, Holloway spoke with reverence when discussing a potential matchup with the fan favorite fighter.

“That is the only guy in my time with the older guys that I didn’t get to fight,” Holloway said. “I would love that fight. There’s a fight in my agent’s freaking country, Australia — Australia’s supposed to be happening sometime. We don’t know when. And if Korean Zombie wants it, he can get it. I would love to fight him. That’s one of the guys I’ve been growing up and watching.

“I’m kind of tripping out, how didn’t we fight yet? How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, then that’s one of the guys. I’d love to fight and share the octagon with him. He’s one of the OGs that I didn’t get to fight yet. We came up in the same era and we didn’t fight each other, so if that’s it, that’s it.”

Holloway and Jung both emerged as stars in the UFC’s featherweight division during the 2010s, but at no point have they been booked to face on another. Health permitting, it appears that the time is now to make a fight between the two happen.

Jung’s post also featured the following caption: