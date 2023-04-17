The MMA Hour with Robert Whittaker, Rob Font, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Zak Cummings, Gillian Robertson and Bill Algeo

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the action-packed weekend with UFC Kansas City and more.

1:45 p.m.: 2022 PFL champ Olivier Aubin-Mercier talks about his win over Shane Burgos at PFL 3.

2 p.m.: Bill Algeo talks about his win over T.J. Brown at UFC Kansas City.

2:30 p.m.: Middleweight Zak Cummings talks about his UFC Kanas City win over Ed Herman and their double retirement.

3 p.m.: More news talk on current MMA topics.

3:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight Rob Font recaps his win over Adrian Yanez at UFC 287.

4:05 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back with best bets at UFC Vegas 71.

4:30 p.m.: Gillian Robertson talks about her win over Piera Rodríguez at UFC Kansas City.

5 p.m.: Former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker reacts to Israel Adesanya’s win over Alex Pereira and where he fits in the division.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.