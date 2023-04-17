 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Kansas City video: Edson Barboza, Billy Quarantillo embrace backstage after Barboza’s nasty knockout win

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo
Edson Barboza scored a powerful knockout at UFC Kansas City and then shared a powerful moment with his opponent afterward.

The Brazilian featherweight scored the most thrilling finish of the night on Saturday, crushing Billy Quarantillo with a knee two and a half minutes into the opening round to earn the ninth KO of his UFC career.

Though Quarantillo was surely disappointed by the result, it was all love and respect when he ran into Barboza backstage.

Watch video of Barboza and Quarantillo’s friendly encounter below.

Quarantillo can be heard telling Barboza, “I’ve been enjoying watching your career,” to which Barboza jokingly replied, “I’m too old.”

“You’re still knocking out people,” Quarantillo said back. “Good s*** my brother.”

“God bless you,” Barboza said. “All the best.”

Quarantillo’s spirits were also high enough that he could tweet a humorous message afterward, apologizing for letting down anyone who bet on him.

“Damn, that what gettin knocked out in the ufc feels like,” Quarantillo wrote. “Sorry about your parlays y’all.”

