On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Kansas City

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Allen
Max Holloway and Arnold Allen
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Max Holloway stifled Arnold Allen’s attempt to earn a title shot in the loaded UFC featherweight division in the main event of UFC Kansas City this past Saturday. The former champion was able to get back on track and called out another veteran for a showdown in the near future, but is a matchup between Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung the way to go, or is there a better option for “Blessed?”

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Edson Barboza following his vicious knockout of Billy Quarantillo in the co-main event, Pedro Munhoz after his veteran-savvy performance against Chris Gutierrez, along with fellow main card winners Azamat Murzakanov, Ion Cutelaba, Rafa Garcia, and more.

