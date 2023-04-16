Arnold Allen releases statement following UFC Kansas City loss to Max Holloway

Arnold Allen suffered the first loss of his UFC career on Saturday, falling short to ex-champion Max Holloway on scorecards in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Despite the setback, the U.K. veteran was in good spirits in a statement posted on his Instagram page. He included a picture taken after the fight with Holloway, who took the fight via scores of 49-46 twice and 48-47.

“An honour to share the cage with a legend in [Max Holloway], I just wasn’t good enough tonight,” Allen wrote. “Thanks for the support.”

Allen earned the Holloway fight on the strength of a 10-fight winning streak. Over five rounds, he landed several powerful punches, but none were able to stop the former champion.

In the final tally, Holloway outlanded Allen in total strikes 149 to 80 and almost doubled his output in significant strikes, 147 to 76. The win put him back on the right foot after a third loss to current champ Alexander Volkanovski.

At the post-event press conference for UFC Kansas City, UFC President Dana White criticized Allen’s corners for their lack of urgency as the fight in deep waters.