Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor announced for Misfits Boxing 7: KSI vs. Fournier

Salt Papi is about to shake it up in the ring again.

The social media influencer-turned-boxer faces his toughest test yet when he takes on the experienced Anthony Taylor at Misfits Boxing 7, which takes place at Wembley Arena in London on May 13.

See the official announcement below.

Salt Papi has emerged as one of the faces of influencer boxing with his charismatic style and highlight-reel knockouts, including a 29-second dismissal of Andy Warski and a powerful punch-out of Josh Brueckner at Misfits Boxing 4 this past January. He has yet to lose in three exhibition bouts.

Taylor made the recent pivot to boxing after going 7-5 in MMA. “Pretty Boy” was on a five-fight win streak before changing combat sports priorities to box Tommy Fury in August 2021. Fury defeated Taylor by unanimous decision. Since that setback, Taylor has continued to see mixed results in the ring, including a recent decision loss to Idris Virgo at Misfits Boxing 4.

Misfits Boxing 7 is headlined by an exhibition bout between popular YouTuber and Misfits Boxing boss KSI and Joe Fournier. The event streams live on DAZN pay-per-view.