UFC Kansas City post-fight show: Reaction to Max Holloway outlasting Arnold Allen, Edson Barboza’s nasty knockout

Max Holloway and Arnold Allen put on a highly competitive five-round headliner to cap off Saturday’s UFC Kansas City event, but in the end, it was the former champion who was able to outlast the surging contender to get back on track.

Following the UFC’s return to Missouri, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee reacted to Holloway’s unanimous decision win over a game Allen, the scoring of the 25-minute battle, and where Holloway goes from here at 145 pounds. Additionally, they discussed Edson Barboza’s incredible knockout of Billy Quarantillo in the co-main event, experience continuing to play a major factor in main card matchups, Brandon Royval’s quick finish of Matheus Nicolau and whether that puts him in a position to fight the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title next, Zak Cummings and Ed Herman’s dual retirement, Clay Guida’s fake retirement, and more.

Catch the UFC Kansas City post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.