UFC Kansas City bonuses: Edson Barboza cashes 11th UFC bonus for latest highlight-reel knockout

Edson Barboza will have quite the collection of post-fight bonuses by the time his UFC career is done.

The 37-year-old featherweight secured the eleventh post-fight bonus of his UFC career on Saturday, cashing an extra $50,000 for his Performance of the Night knockout of Billy Quarantillo in the first round of UFC Kansas City’s co-main event.

Barboza was one of three Performance of the Night winners from the event and was among seven bonus winners overall.

Brandon Royval and Gillian Robertson secured the other two Performance of the Night bonuses for their finishes on the preliminary card, while Bill Algeo and T.J. Brown each earned $50,000 for their Fight of the Night featherweight scrap, which Algeo won via second-round rear-naked choke.

UFC president Dana White revealed in his post-fight press conference that he also awarded $50,000 bonuses to Zak Cummings and Ed Herman, two longtime UFC veterans who both retired following Cummings’ unanimous decision win on Saturday night.

UFC Kansas City took place April 15 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Max Holloway defeated Arnold Allen via unanimous decision in the main event.