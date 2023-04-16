Movsar Evloev steps in to face Bryce Mitchell as part of updated UFC 288 main card

The UFC 288 main card took a couple of hits this past week, but one of the fighters needing a new opponent received a higher-ranked replacement.

During Saturday’s UFC Kansas City broadcast, it was announced that Movsar Evloev will replace the injured Jonathan Pearce to face Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight main card bout on the May 6 pay-per-view event in Newark, N.J.

UFC 288 is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

As MMA Fighting confirmed on Saturday, an undisclosed injury to Charles Oliveira has scratched his previously scheduled co-main event encounter with Beneil Dariush. With the bout being removed, the strawweight tilt between former champion Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan has been promoted to the co-headlining spot.

Additionally, a lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola has been elevated to the main card — which joins the pay-per-view opener between Charles Jourdain and the returning Kron Gracie.

Check out the updated UFC 288 main card below.