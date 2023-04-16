 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Former UFC, Bellator fighter Will Brooks hints at retirement after submission win at Titan FC 81

By Mike Heck
Former UFC fighter and Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks appears to be turning the page in regards to his career path.

Brooks picked up his fifth straight victory this past Friday when he submitted Jhonasky Sojo in the third round of the Titan FC 81 main event.

Watch the video of Brooks’ rear-naked choke stoppage in the video below.

For the past couple of years, Brooks has been campaigning for an opportunity to return to the UFC, or a major promotion for one last run. After another win, fans seemed to believe that time may have arrived. But in his post-fight interview, Brooks, 36, had his gloves off and delivered a heartwarming speech to the crowd, which seemed like it could be the end of his career as a mixed martial artist.

“Tonight, I think God was trying to move into my life to let me know that this was it and I should’ve been done,” Brooks said. “I’m extremely stubborn and he knows that, but I came out here, I gave it everything I had and it just didn’t feel like I had it.”

If it is indeed the end for Brooks, his career would close with a record of 25-5-1, which includes a 9-1 run in Bellator and a world title reign, along with a four-fight stint in the UFC, and one season competing for the PFL where he went unbeaten over three appearances.

Brooks is best known for his two victories over Michael Chandler during his Bellator tenure, including a fourth-round finish in their second meeting at Bellator 131 in November 2014.

