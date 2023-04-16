Video: Former UFC, Bellator fighter Will Brooks hints at retirement after submission win at Titan FC 81

Former UFC fighter and Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks appears to be turning the page in regards to his career path.

Brooks picked up his fifth straight victory this past Friday when he submitted Jhonasky Sojo in the third round of the Titan FC 81 main event.

Watch the video of Brooks’ rear-naked choke stoppage in the video below.

Will Brooks dominates Jhonasky Sojo on his way to a third round RNC in the Titan FC main event. 5th straight win for Ill Will. #TitanFC81 pic.twitter.com/Gr6L3cp5N6 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 15, 2023

For the past couple of years, Brooks has been campaigning for an opportunity to return to the UFC, or a major promotion for one last run. After another win, fans seemed to believe that time may have arrived. But in his post-fight interview, Brooks, 36, had his gloves off and delivered a heartwarming speech to the crowd, which seemed like it could be the end of his career as a mixed martial artist.

“Tonight, I think God was trying to move into my life to let me know that this was it and I should’ve been done,” Brooks said. “I’m extremely stubborn and he knows that, but I came out here, I gave it everything I had and it just didn’t feel like I had it.”

Will Brooks one of the greatest mysteries in MMA (beat Chandler, dominated in Bellator..looked like a shell in the UFC) seems to have called it a career on Friday Night as he hangs up the gloves after a #Titan81 #TitanFC81 #RNC win #WillBrooks #mma pic.twitter.com/bgYNzpX7Ht — DEE BLACK (@deeblackmma3) April 15, 2023

If it is indeed the end for Brooks, his career would close with a record of 25-5-1, which includes a 9-1 run in Bellator and a world title reign, along with a four-fight stint in the UFC, and one season competing for the PFL where he went unbeaten over three appearances.

Brooks is best known for his two victories over Michael Chandler during his Bellator tenure, including a fourth-round finish in their second meeting at Bellator 131 in November 2014.