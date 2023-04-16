Video: UFC 287 ‘Fight Motion’ showcases Israel Adesanya’s stunning revenge knockout, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis war

Israel Adesanya scored a win for the ages at UFC 287.

“The Last Stylebender” owned an impressive highlight-reel before stepping into the cage for his rematch with Alex Pereira, but he might have topped himself with his powerful second-round knockout in the UFC 287 main event, which gave him a long-awaited win over his rival.

The moment was captured in exquisite detail in the latest edition of “Fight Motion,” which can be watched above.

UFC 287 had no shortage of memorable moments, with Gilbert Burns sending Jorge Masvidal into retirement, Rob Font defending his spot in the bantamweight rankings with a knockout of Adrian Yanez, Kevin Holland finishing longtime welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Kelvin Gastelum making a triumphant return to competition with a thrilling decision win over Chris Curtis.

Also featured are knockouts from Joe Pyfer and Steve Garcia, plus Christian Rodriguez upsetting Raul Rosas Jr. and up-and-coming strawweight Luana Pinheiro eking out a decision win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez.