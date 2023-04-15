‘Blessed is back’: Pros react to Max Holloway victory over Arnold Allen in thrilling UFC Kansas City main event

Max Holloway can add another classic to his legendary résumé.

The former UFC featherweight champion emerged victorious in yet another five-round main event as he out-dueled Arnold Allen in a 25-minute thriller at UFC Kansas City. With the win, Holloway bounces back from a title fight loss to Alexander Volkanovski, while Allen loses for the first time in 11 UFC appearances.

Unsurprisingly, the spirited efforts of both Holloway and Allen thrilled not only the fans at T-Mobile Center, but their fellow fighters who celebrated the highlight-filled headliner on social media.

The featherweight champ himself chimed in afterwards, praising Holloway for the win and both fighters for their performances.

See more social media reactions to the UFC Kansas City main event below, including praise from Aljamain Sterling, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Marlon “Chito” Vera, Teddy Atlas, and more.

Max showing great fight IQ and experience. High level fight…well done lads #UFCKansasCity — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 16, 2023

Blessed is back!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 16, 2023

Max is still that guy! #UFCKansasCity — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 16, 2023

That was a cool ass ending! #UFCKansasCity — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 16, 2023

Max took that IMO…. He is masterful out there. Totally in his element. born for it. #UFCKansasCity — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) April 16, 2023

Well done max. Well done — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) April 16, 2023

What a fight !!! Allen is a true warrior #UFCKansasCity — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 16, 2023

What a fight!!! We already know what max brings, but super impressive outing and showing from Arnold Allen!! I got it 4-1 for max. Let’s see if the judges agree #UFCKansasCity — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 16, 2023

Arnold Allen is the REAL deal! He impressed tonight! This fight is only gonna make him better! #UFCKansasCity — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 16, 2023

Gotta tip your hat for a performance like that. Both men are game as they come. #UFCKansasCity — Ramiz Brahimaj (@170Ramiz) April 16, 2023

What a fight from both warriors! #UFCKansasCity — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) April 16, 2023

That’s How You Fight #UFCKansasCity — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 16, 2023

The best is still blessed — Fremd (@joshfremd) April 16, 2023

Hell of a fight! @Arnoldbfa keep your head up! You’ll be back #UFCKansasCity — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 16, 2023

Holloway and Allen are throwing #UFCKansasCity — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 16, 2023