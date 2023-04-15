 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Blessed is back’: Pros react to Max Holloway victory over Arnold Allen in thrilling UFC Kansas City main event

By Alexander K. Lee
Max Holloway can add another classic to his legendary résumé.

The former UFC featherweight champion emerged victorious in yet another five-round main event as he out-dueled Arnold Allen in a 25-minute thriller at UFC Kansas City. With the win, Holloway bounces back from a title fight loss to Alexander Volkanovski, while Allen loses for the first time in 11 UFC appearances.

Unsurprisingly, the spirited efforts of both Holloway and Allen thrilled not only the fans at T-Mobile Center, but their fellow fighters who celebrated the highlight-filled headliner on social media.

The featherweight champ himself chimed in afterwards, praising Holloway for the win and both fighters for their performances.

“Max showing great fight IQ and experience,” Volkanovski wrote. “High level fight... well done lads.”

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad wrote, simply, “Blessed is back.”

See more social media reactions to the UFC Kansas City main event below, including praise from Aljamain Sterling, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Marlon “Chito” Vera, Teddy Atlas, and more.

