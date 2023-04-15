Watch Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen full fight video highlights from the UFC Kansas City main event, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs. Allen took place April 15 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7) faced off against top contender Arnold Allen (19-2) in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Holloway vs. Allen, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

Round 1: The T-Mobile Center is firmly behind Max Holloway as this pivotal 145-pound matchup gets underway. Allen moving forward with leg kicks. Holloway throwing out his jab to figure out spacing, and Allen lands a low kick to stop the action 40 seconds in.

Action resumes and Holloway darts in with a pair of combinations. Holloway moving forward with another combination, and head kick that was blocked. Allen misses on a jab, but lands a nice counter left hand over the top. Kick to the shin from Holloway, Allen misses wildly with an overhand right, Holloway lands a pair of left hands. Body kick from Allen, who continues to march forward, another body kick, answer from Holloway. Left hand from “Blessed” finds the mark. Final minute of the round.

Holloway with a combination, left hand lands clean. Nice counter left from Holloway, and a right hand finds the mark, and another. Head kick from Holloway blocked, and that’s the round. MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 Holloway.

Round 2: Classic Holloway round to get things going, let’s see if Allen can answer. Allen coming out trying to get Holloway on his back foot. Leg kick from Holloway and Allen delivers a big left over the tip, another big shot from Allen and Holloway retreats momentarily. Back in the center they go and Allen lands another left hand, Holloway lands a leg kick, and another. Holloway switches stances and still gets kicked in the leg. Allen throws a big left over the top that misses.

Holloway lands his 3,000th career significant strike, which is a ridiculous number. Congrats! Quick jab from Holloway, Allen throws, but Holloway counters. Both men trade shots, the action slows down a bit before the final minute. They trade leg kicks, big body kick from Holloway - who eclipses over seven hours of octagon time. Allen lands a left hand, nice punch, high-kick combination from Holloway. Final seconds of a close round, spinning heel kick just misses from Holloway and the round ends. MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 Allen, 19-19 overall.

Round 3: Nice bounce back round from “Almighty.” Both rounds were pretty darn close. Allen moving forward once again and eats a Holloway jab for his troubles. Both men land short hooks as Allen continues to try and hunt down Holloway. Nice body kick from Holloway finds the mark. Right hook from Allen finds the mark, leg kicks answer from Holloway and tries to go up top but doesn’t land flush. Allen is bleeding from the left eye it appears.

Holloway also bleeding from his left eye. Holloway continuing to switch stances constantly. Both guys miss with punches, and again, nice jab from Allen, and second. Body kick caught by Allen, Holloway lands a nice right hand, and a inadvertent low kick, but they high-five and continue on. Hard leg kick from Holloway heading into the final minute. Both men trade in the pocket, Allen goes high with a kick that gets blocked. Nice combination capped off with a body kick from Holloway. Jab from Holloway, another finds the mark, followed by a body kick, and a spinning back fist from Holloway. Horn sounds. 2-1 Holloway for me, but Allen having lots of moments. MMAFighting scores the round 10-9, 29-28 overall for Holloway

Round 4: Let’s see how Allen handles his first trip into the championship rounds. Allen coming out aggressive once again and comes up short on a pair of jabs. They trade jabs, body kick from Holloway finds the mark. Holloway starting to move forward now and lands a push kick to the knee of Allen. Jab from Allen lands, Holloway goes back to the body with a kick and follows with a jab. Beautiful combo from Holloway, and another as he caps it off with a rib roaster.

Holloway goes jab, right hook to the body, another right hook from Holloway. Allen still moving forward, but he’s having a tough time finding the former champ. Left hand up top, right hand to the midsection from Holloway. Body kick caught by Allen, Holloway gets separation and they meet in the center. Left hand from Holloway grazes Allen, another hard jab from Holloway, body kick caught by Allen briefly. Nice left hand drom Allen lands, his best shot of the round, but he needs more. Allen lands another left hand with 35 seconds to go. Holloway circling, trying to find his shot, and does with a kick to the body. Allen misses up top, and that’s the horn.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9, 39-37 overall for Holloway

Round 5: This is a close fight, but seems like Allen needs a finish here. They touch gloves and Allen comes out like he needs to get Holloway out of there. Big shots landed from Allen, Holloway gets his composure lands a jab, and beautiful spinning back elbow, then a clean knee. That was nasty!

Body kick from Holloway lands, nice combo from the Hawaiian. Allen sticks a left hand in the face of Holloway. Allen blocks a body kick and ties up with Holloway, pushing him into the fence. Holloway gets separation and Holloway with a sneaky knee to the body. Left hook lands from Holloway, but Allen scores with a beautiful high kick. Left hand from Allen lands.

Final two minutes and Holloway lands a beautiful counter one-two. Body kick from Holloway, and a jab behind it. Allen misses with a high kick and Holloway continues to circle away. Trip from Allen sends Holloway to the mat for less than a seconds, but he’s back up. Allen ties up to the fence, Herzog puts Holloway’s mouthpiece back in with 30 seconds left. They battle against the cage wall, Holloway lands a pair of knees to the body. Holloway and Allen trade big shots, and Holloway stings Allen with a left hook that drops Allen at the final second, which may have stolen him the round. MMAFighting scores it 10-9, and the fight 49-46 for Holloway.

Max Holloway def. Arnold Allen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)