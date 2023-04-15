‘Dear Lord that knee’: Alex Pereira, pros react to Edson Barboza’s awesome UFC Kansas City knockout

Edson Barboza is still finding new ways to wow his peers.

The MMA community went wild on social media after Barboza scored an unbelievable first-round knee knockout of Billy Quarantillo in the main event of UFC Kansas City on Saturday. It was the ninth knockout of Barboza’s illustrious UFC career.

Barboza snapped a two-fight win streak with the finish and afterwards, made it clear in his post-fight interview that he’s here to stay. He called for the UFC matchmakers to give him a ranked opponent for his next booking.

The Brazilian veteran’s latest highlight was so impressive, it caught the attention of former UFC middleweight champion and two-division kickboxing champion Alex Pereira, no stranger to big KOs himself.

“Nice knockout!” Pereira wrote on Twitter. “Definitely a fan of [Edson Barboza.]”

UFC flyweight Ode Osbourne summed the maneuver up succinctly: “That knee was dynamite,” he tweeted.

See more reactions from the MMA community below.

Nice Knock out !! Definitely a fan of @EdsonBarbozaJR !! #UFCKansasCity — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) April 16, 2023

Edson Edson Edson #UFCKansasCity Dear Lord that knee — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) April 16, 2023

Edson is still that dude. My goodness. #UFCKansasCity — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 16, 2023