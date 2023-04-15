 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Dear Lord that knee’: Alex Pereira, pros react to Edson Barboza’s awesome UFC Kansas City knockout

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Barboza v Quarantillo
Edson Barboza
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Edson Barboza is still finding new ways to wow his peers.

The MMA community went wild on social media after Barboza scored an unbelievable first-round knee knockout of Billy Quarantillo in the main event of UFC Kansas City on Saturday. It was the ninth knockout of Barboza’s illustrious UFC career.

Barboza snapped a two-fight win streak with the finish and afterwards, made it clear in his post-fight interview that he’s here to stay. He called for the UFC matchmakers to give him a ranked opponent for his next booking.

The Brazilian veteran’s latest highlight was so impressive, it caught the attention of former UFC middleweight champion and two-division kickboxing champion Alex Pereira, no stranger to big KOs himself.

“Nice knockout!” Pereira wrote on Twitter. “Definitely a fan of [Edson Barboza.]”

UFC flyweight Ode Osbourne summed the maneuver up succinctly: “That knee was dynamite,” he tweeted.

See more reactions from the MMA community below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting