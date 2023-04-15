Video: Ex-WWE wrestler John Morrison calls out KSI after brutally knocking out Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash 2

A former WWE star and current pro wrestler made his mark in boxing’s squared circle on Saturday night.

John Morrison, a longtime sports entertainer who has had multiple stints in the WWE over the years, competed in a boxing match at Creator Clash 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. After dominating opponent Harley Morenstein during the first two rounds, which included knocking Morenstein down and through the ropes in the opening stanza, Morrison floored Morenstein with a big right hand to score the knockout in the third.

Check out the video of the finish below.

Following the knockout victory, Morrison was asked who he wanted to call out next — with the options seemingly being Jake Paul, current WWE superstar and influencer boxer Logan Paul, or KSI. Morrison went with the latter.

Post boxing match interview: John Morrison calls out KSI, Jake Paul, & current WWE superstar Logan Paul. #CreatorClash2

“When I’m thinking about who to call out, Jake? Logan? No, Jake got beat, Logan got beat by KSI, which is why I’m going to put KSI on blast right now,” Morrison said.

