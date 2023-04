Creator Clash 2 Results: Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz

MMA Fighting has Creator Clash 2 results from the Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz fight card Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Popular YouTubers Alex Wassabi and iDubbbz meet in a four-round super middleweight bout in the night’s main event. Wassabi is making his professional boxing debut, while iDubbbz is 0-1 as a pro. Creator Clash is an annual charity boxing event between online creators.

Check out Creator Clash 2 results below.

Fight card

Alex Wassabi def. iDubbbz via majority decision

John Ranadall Hennigan def. Harley Morenstein via Round 3 TKO | Watch knockout

CrankGameplays def. Leonheart via Round 2 TKO

Michelle Khare def. Adrea Botez via unanimous decision

Arin Hanson def. Jarvis Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Hayley Sharpe def. Marisha Ray via unanimous decision

Myth def. Hundar via Round 1 TKO

Alanah Pearce def. Mika via split decision

William Haynes def. Chris Ray Gun via Round 2 TKO

Dad def. AB Ayad “Starkilla” via Round 1 TKO

Jaelaray def. Abelina Sabrina via unanimous decision

Jack Manifold def. Dakota Olave via unanimous decision