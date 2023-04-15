‘I wanna cry’: Pros react to Zak Cummings, Ed Herman double retirement at UFC Kansas City

Zak Cummings and Ed Herman have earned a lot of respect over the years.

That was evident on Saturday as the MMA world reacted to the longtime veterans announcing their retirement following a three-round battle at UFC Kansas City. Cummings won a convincing unanimous decision, but it turned out to be a special moment for both men as they laid their gloves down in the octagon in front of an appreciative crowd.

Their fellow fighters were appreciative too, with former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa both weighing in on social media.

Chiesa called Cummings and Herman “two absolute warriors” and he thanked Herman for being a pioneer for MMA in the pacific northwest. Herman, a native of Vancouver, Wash., made his pro debut in 2003 and has fought for the UFC since 2006.

Weidman summed the moment up proudly, writing, “Only in our sport do you see this type of love between two fighters who were just trying to kill each other.”

See more reactions from fighters below.

All the best to Zak and Ed, two absolute warriors. Ed helped pave the way for the up and coming fighters in the PNW. I’m sure Zak did the same in Missouri. Lots in emotion in those post fight speeches. That was powerful. #UFCKansasCity — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 16, 2023

Man.. emotional ending to the Herman and Cummings fight. Both guys put on a show and both guys decide to retire at same time. Really cool moment. Only in our sport do you see this type of love between two fighters who were just trying to kill each other. Proud of the sport ! pic.twitter.com/6inBbnacbG — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 16, 2023

Congratulations on one helluva a career @EdHermanufc

I remember watching TUF 3 with my dad when I was in junior high and being an instant fan of yours. You did it the right way man. Enjoy retirement #UFCKansasCity — Austin Arnett (@AustinArnettMMA) April 16, 2023

Jesus Christ that was very emotional https://t.co/GfpBGHbYhO — YORGAN”THE MAD TITAN”DECASTRO (@DecastroYorgan) April 16, 2023

I wanna cry right now — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) April 16, 2023

Double retirement, is that a first? Congratulations to both men #UFCKansasCity — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) April 16, 2023

Wow.. congratulations to both guys on their tremendous career and a great fight tonight. #UFCKansasCity — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 16, 2023

An incredible performance & an emotional double retirement for @ZakCummings & @EdHermanufc !!! Thank you both for such entertaining careers - Zak we couldn’t be more proud of you!!!! #FactoryX #Xonthechest #UFCKansasCity results: Zak Cummings def. Ed Herman via TKO - Rd 3, 4:13 pic.twitter.com/s2GRSYU3nX — Factory X (@FactoryXMTMMA) April 16, 2023