‘I wanna cry’: Pros react to Zak Cummings, Ed Herman double retirement at UFC Kansas City

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Cummings v Herman
Zak Cummings and Ed Herman
Zak Cummings and Ed Herman have earned a lot of respect over the years.

That was evident on Saturday as the MMA world reacted to the longtime veterans announcing their retirement following a three-round battle at UFC Kansas City. Cummings won a convincing unanimous decision, but it turned out to be a special moment for both men as they laid their gloves down in the octagon in front of an appreciative crowd.

Their fellow fighters were appreciative too, with former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa both weighing in on social media.

Chiesa called Cummings and Herman “two absolute warriors” and he thanked Herman for being a pioneer for MMA in the pacific northwest. Herman, a native of Vancouver, Wash., made his pro debut in 2003 and has fought for the UFC since 2006.

Weidman summed the moment up proudly, writing, “Only in our sport do you see this type of love between two fighters who were just trying to kill each other.”

See more reactions from fighters below.

