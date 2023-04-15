UFC Kansas City video: Brandon Royval obliterates Matheus Nicolau for quick knockout

Brandon Royval wants his shot at UFC gold — and after his performance at UFC Kansas City, he might just get it.

Royval took on Matheus Nicolau in a hardcore fan’s delight during the preliminary card of Saturday’s event at the T-Mobile Center. After an initial feeling-out process, Royval delivered an absolutely brutal knee up the middle that badly hurt Nicolau, which led to Royval smelling blood and delivering a barrage of nasty elbows and punches before the referee stepped in to call it at 2:09 of the opening round.

Check out video of Royval’s handiwork in the video below.

Following the win, Royval threw some shade at the gambling community that had him at a pretty sizable underdog, before sending a message to the two men to defeat him inside the octagon in flyweight champ Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja that he’s ready to face the winner of their upcoming title bout at UFC 290 in July.

Nicolau’s six-fight win streak comes to an end, as his UFC record drops to 7-2 overall.