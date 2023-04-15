Zak Cummings and Ed Herman both retire after Cummings wins gritty UFC Kansas City scrap

Zak Cummings and Ed Herman are officially retired, putting an end to two lengthy tenures with the UFC.

It was Cummings who had his hand raised after winning a clear-cut decision over Herman in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Kansas City, but both veterans had their moment on the mic post-fight as they proceeded to leave their gloves in the cage.

Cummings, 38, had said in interviews that this fight in his hometown could signal the end of his 16-year career (10 with the UFC), and he followed up on that in his winner’s interview.

“Thank you so much for all the support,” Cummings said. “I started this pro career in Missouri. I fought here six years ago when the UFC came to Missouri, to Kansas City the first time. Six years later to the day I get to do it again and guys, you showed out, thank you so much for the support. I love you guys, I cannot be more grateful.”

“I really wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” he continued as he was later joined by his daughter during his retirement speech. “I [had] two fights on my contract, I got one left. I can’t think of a better way to go out than in front of this crowd, in front of all you guys. I got three wins, I got three finishes in three different weight classes in the UFC. That’s something hardly anybody’s accomplished.

“I didn’t make it to a world champion. ... I wasn’t sure after the injury if I could do this again. This girl looked at me and said, ‘Daddy, I want to see you fight.’ This is what daddy does. This is who daddy is.”

Herman, 42, also announced his retirement to cap off a 20-year pro fighting career and a tenure with the UFC that dates back to 2006, when he was signed off of a runner-up showing on The Ultimate Fighter 3.

“I just want to thank the UFC and all the fans and everybody who supported me the last 17 years,” Herman said after congratulating Cummings. “I’ve been here a long time. I miss my family, I’ve got my kids here for the first time. Don’t worry guys, dad’s OK. I love all you, thank you so much for all the great years. It’s been a hell of a career and I think I’m going to hang them up here in this cage in Kansas City.”

This was Cummings’ first fight since August 2020 and he finishes his UFC run with a 10-4 record competing at welterweight, middleweight, and now light heavyweight. Herman retires with a 13-12 (1 NC) UFC record, with a 4-4 record at light heavyweight after primarily competing at 185 pounds.

