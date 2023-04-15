UFC Kansas City video: Denise Gomes pours on the pressure to score nasty second-round knockout

Denise Gomes gave Bruna Brasil the roughest of welcomes at UFC Kansas City.

“Dee” rocked Brasil with a right hand and finished with ground-and-pound in Round 2 to score her first octagon victory Saturday at T-Mobile Center.

Watch the aggressive finish below.

From the opening bell, Gomes was looking to do damage, whether it was in close, from range, or when Brasil tried to clinch with her. Though the debuting Brasil kept pace with Gomes for the first five minutes, Gomes was relentless and chased Brasil down midway through the second round.

A looping right from Gomes landed square on Brasil’s chin, sending her down hard to the mat, and Gomes followed with a flurry of ground punches until referee Dwayne Bess stepped in for the stoppage. The official time of the finish was 2:42 of Round 2.

Gomes improves to 7-2 as a pro with her first UFC win, while Brasil sees a three-fight win streak snapped after being signed off of Contender Series this past September.