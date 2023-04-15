UFC Kansas City live blog: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

This is the live blog for Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen, the pivotal featherweight headliner for Saturday’s UFC Kansas City event at the T-Mobile Center.

Holloway, a former UFC featherweight champion, makes his first appearance since his unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski this past July at UFC 276, which made him 0-3 all-time against the current champion. “Blessed” has won every featherweight bout he’s competed in against non-Volkanovski opponents since an August 2013 loss to Conor McGregor at UFC Fight Night 26, which includes two victories over Jose Aldo, along with wins over Charles Oliveira, Brian Ortega, Anthony Pettis, Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar, and many others.

Allen enters the biggest fight of his career as a winner of 12 straight bouts, including all 10 of his octagon appearances. “Almighty” competed twice in 2022, picking up stoppage victories over Kattar and Dan Hooker to set himself up for a potential title shot should he emerge victorious against Holloway.

Check out the UFC Kansas City live blog below.