Watch Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce full fight video highlights from the Joyce vs. Zhang main event.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce took place April 15 at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. WBO interim heavyweight champion Joe Joyce (15-1) put his belt on the line against Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Round 1: Both sticking their lead hands out in the first minute, nothing with commitment. Zhang the first to throw a power shot, and the left hand got there. Joyce getting tagged with big shots early! That’s not unusual, but Zhang can really crack, this isn’t Joe Parker. No offense, Joe Parker. Body shot from Zhang. Joyce stiff and slow, missing shots, Zhang making him pay for it a bit. Zhang with another left. Zhang 10-9.

Round 2: Joyce with some jabs, but a 1-2 from Zhang buckles Joyce just a bit about a minute in. Joyce trying to get some control of the tempo. BIG LEFT HURTS JOYCE! Referee Howard Foster gets in there to give Joyce a moment. Zhang cannot miss with the left hand to the head. Joyce trying to come back on him now, backing Zhang down, or trying to anyway. Joyce’s jabs just not discouraging Zhang yet, but he’s working away, and Zhang has had conditioning issues. We’ll see if we get into the second half. Zhang 10-9, 20-18.

Round 3: Joyce comes out trying to stick that jab in there, also trying to get his short hook around the side. Joyce’s right eye not looking great already, but that’ll happen when a 280 lb guy is landing 55 percent of his power shots. Another left got in there. Good body shot from Zhang, Joyce pecking and poking way up top. Joyce with a good little hook. The activity level from Joyce is helping him a lot now, still eating the odd shot, but not as many. Joyce’s best round so far, but Zhang backs him down with another left, and then another lands. The telling shots are still coming from Zhang right now. Zhang 10-9, 30-27.

Round 4: Joyce staying busy, staying busy. The creeping back into it he did in round three continues in round four, and in the first minute Zhang isn’t throwing back much at all. Joyce circling to Zhang’s right. Zhang with a left, but not as much on that one as some of the others, and just one shot. Joyce digging here and there to the body. Zhang with two straight lefts. Another one, that one had zip on it. Joyce back with a clubbing left hook. Another left from Zhang pops Joyce’s head back. And there’s a right hook. And again, now, Zhang is landing the clearly harder shots, more telling, and Joyce is peppering away. Zhang 10-9, 40-36.

Round 5: Zhang continuing to bust up the eye of Joyce. Left hands, left hands. Joyce’s right eye is getting worse and worse. It’s swelling up. There’s another one. Joyce trying his best to bull Zhang back but it’s just not happening so far. Can’t help but wonder if this would be stopped with reversed roles in the UK. Zhang 10-9, 50-45.

Round 6: Doctor checks the badly damaged eye to start the round. It continues for now. Joyce has to know he’s on thin ice here, but I’m not sure he can do enough about it in quick enough time. Zhang battering Joyce with a combination about 75 seconds into the round. Doctor’s gonna check the eye again. That’s bad news for Joyce. He’s answering the questions, but they’re whispering, Howard Foster waves it off! Zhang TKO-6.