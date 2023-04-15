‘So judges don’t actually watch fights’: Pros react to shocking Joselyne Edwards split nod at UFC Kansas City

UFC Kansas City got off to a shaky start.

Bantamweights Joselyne Edwards and Lucie Pudilova went to the scorecards in Saturday’s opening bout at T-Mobile Center and Edwards eked out a split decision despite spending much of the three-round bout on her back defending against Pudilova’s grappling.

Before the verdict was read out, commentator Daniel Cormier declared the fight a victory for Pudilova. He immediately protested the judges’ decision on Twitter shortly after Edwards’ hand was raised.

“That’s really bad,” Cormier wrote. “What a bad start to the night with judging. Holy s***.”

UFC flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius tweeted, “So judges don’t actually watch fights... right?”

On MMA Decisions, 14 of the 14 media members listed all scored the fight in favor of Pudilova.

That’s two straight split decision wins for Edwards, who has also missed weight for her past two fights.

See more reactions to the UFC Kansas City judging below, including a tweet from Pudilova’s coach John Kavanagh.

That’s really bad! What a bad start to the night with Judging. Holy shit — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 15, 2023

That was a really horrible decision. #UFCKansasCity — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) April 15, 2023

So judges don’t actually watch fights… right? ‍♀️ #UFCKansasCity — Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) April 15, 2023

Judges , bad

Referees, bad …



“Let’s do something with it” 10 seconds into ground control? Man Kansas City get it together please #UFCKansasCity — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) April 15, 2023

Well maybe they thought that red hair was the other girls blood ha — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) April 15, 2023

That’s really unbelievable man. That’s half her pay check the judge took from her ‍♀️ #UFCKansasCity — Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) April 15, 2023