‘So judges don’t actually watch fights’: Pros react to shocking Joselyne Edwards split nod at UFC Kansas City

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Edwards v Pudilova
Joselyne Edwards and Lucie Pudilova
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Kansas City got off to a shaky start.

Bantamweights Joselyne Edwards and Lucie Pudilova went to the scorecards in Saturday’s opening bout at T-Mobile Center and Edwards eked out a split decision despite spending much of the three-round bout on her back defending against Pudilova’s grappling.

Before the verdict was read out, commentator Daniel Cormier declared the fight a victory for Pudilova. He immediately protested the judges’ decision on Twitter shortly after Edwards’ hand was raised.

“That’s really bad,” Cormier wrote. “What a bad start to the night with judging. Holy s***.”

UFC flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius tweeted, “So judges don’t actually watch fights... right?”

On MMA Decisions, 14 of the 14 media members listed all scored the fight in favor of Pudilova.

That’s two straight split decision wins for Edwards, who has also missed weight for her past two fights.

See more reactions to the UFC Kansas City judging below, including a tweet from Pudilova’s coach John Kavanagh.

