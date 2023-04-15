Video: Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel Silva victorious in pro boxing debut

Gabriel Silva, the son of soon-to-be-inducted UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva, won a decision in his professional boxing debut Friday night in California.

The 25-year-old met Angelo Thompson in a four-round 160-pound match at Hollywood Fight Nights, which took place at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, Calif. The judges scored the bout 39-36, 38-37, and 39-36 in Silva’s favor.

Thompson dropped to 0-7 as a professional boxer with the defeat.

Gabriel Silva was competing for the first time since losing via knockout in a kickboxing match in November 2021. Anderson Silva was in his son’s corner Friday night and sounded satisfied with what he saw from his son.

“I’m so happy,” said Anderson, who turned 48 years old on Friday. “Gabriel have a good team, good coach. I’m so happy because Gabriel is doing his best for L.A. This is for everybody here who comes to watch us.”

Like father, like son. Gabriel Silva takes home the W in his pro debut. #HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/Lh28NdEopl — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 15, 2023