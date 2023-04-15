UFC Kansas City Results: Holloway vs. Allen

MMA Fighting has UFC Kansas City results for the Holloway vs. Allen fight card Saturday night, a live blog of the main event, and more from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway clashes with the surging Arnold Allen in the main event. Holloway returns after his second failed bid to recapture the title from champ Alexander Volkanovski, while Allen faces his most notable opposition after 10 straight UFC wins.
In the co-main event, featherweight Edson Barboza meets Billy Quarantillo.
Check out UFC Kansas City results below. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main card (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+)
Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Bill Algeo vs. T.J. Brown
Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez
Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos
