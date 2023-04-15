UFC Kansas City Results: Holloway vs. Allen

MMA Fighting has UFC Kansas City results for the Holloway vs. Allen fight card Saturday night, a live blog of the main event, and more from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway clashes with the surging Arnold Allen in the main event. Holloway returns after his second failed bid to recapture the title from champ Alexander Volkanovski, while Allen faces his most notable opposition after 10 straight UFC wins.

In the co-main event, featherweight Edson Barboza meets Billy Quarantillo.

Check out UFC Kansas City results below. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main card (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+)

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Bill Algeo vs. T.J. Brown

Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova