UFC Kansas City preview show ft. Calvin Kattar: Does Max Holloway have another title run in him?

Max Holloway and Arnold Allen are set to do battle in a pivotal main event matchup in the UFC featherweight division. The stakes are incredibly high for Allen, and as the betting underdog, will he be able to get over one last hump en route to a title shot?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee discuss Saturday’s UFC Kansas City event, and are also joined by UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar as he gives his insight to the Holloway vs. Allen matchup, the burning questions, and his prediction. Additionally, topics include whether Holloway has another title run left in him, how Allen can slay the dragon, the Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo co-main event fight, the Matheus Nicolau vs. Brandon Royval flyweight bout being buried on the prelims, and more.

Catch the UFC Kansas City preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.